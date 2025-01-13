64th Dwimu Nwgwr Bodo Sahitya Sabha session concludes

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 13: The 64th annual session of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha, held at Dwimu Nwgwr, Dimakuchi in Udalguri district, concluded with a vibrant four-day celebration that highlighted the richness of Bodo language, literature, and culture, a press release said on Monday.

- Advertisement -

The event brought together intellectuals, cultural enthusiasts, and delegates from Assam, neighboring states, and countries such as Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal, creating a platform for meaningful discussions and cultural exchange.

Assam Minister of Information and Public Relations Pijush Hazarika attended the concluding ceremony as the chief guest, representing Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In his address, he lauded the Bodo Sahitya Sabha’s unwavering efforts in promoting the Bodo language and enhancing the educational landscape of the community.

He also emphasized the Sabha’s significant role in fostering unity and cultural pride among the Bodo people and acknowledged the literary contributions of Bodo writers and scholars in enriching the language.

- Advertisement -

Top 10 Foods To Have In Assam Different Types of Pitha Made in Magh Bihu Affordable and Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Northeast India 7 Oldest Countries in the World Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India Under Rs 50,000 View all stories

The event was inaugurated by Pramod Boro, Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), who described the session as a historic milestone for the community.

Additionally, he noted that the Sabha serves as a vital platform for intellectual exchange, bringing attention to critical socio-cultural issues while promoting the preservation of the Bodo language.

Meanwhile, cultural performances and exhibitions showcased the diverse heritage of the Bodo community and other participating groups, including Nepali, Adivasi, Koch-Rajbongshi, Bhutanese, and Bangladeshi artists.

The session, presided over by Dr. Surath Narzary, President of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha, witnessed participation from prominent leaders and dignitaries, including Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly Biswajit Daimary, BTR Deputy CEM Gabinda Chandra Basumatary, MPs Rwngwra Narzary and Joyanta Basumatary, ABSU President Dipen Boro, and several MLAs and executive members of the BTR government.

- Advertisement -

Delegates from regions such as Delhi, West Bengal, and Tripura also joined the event, underlining its far-reaching significance.

Additionally, Pramod Boro highlighted the BTR government’s initiatives in supporting education and culture within the region, noting the provincialization of schools and the regularization of hundreds of teachers as landmark achievements since the government’s formation in December 2020.

In his address, CEM Boro reflected on the contributions of past leaders of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha, whose vision and dedication laid the foundation for the development of the Bodo language and education.

Furthermore, he emphasized on the government’s commitment to preserving and promoting Bodo heritage while fostering an environment that nurtures cultural and intellectual growth.

The event, he said, not only celebrated the Bodo language but also encouraged meaningful collaborations across communities and regions.