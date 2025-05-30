24.2 C
Preparatory meeting held in Sonitpur for International Day of Yoga

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, May 29: A preparatory meeting for the observance of the International Day of Yoga, scheduled for June 21, 2025, was convened on Wednesday at the Conference Hall of the District Commissioner’s Office in Sonitpur. The meeting was chaired by District Commissioner Ankur Bharali.

The session was attended by key stakeholders including CDC Naduar Mansh Saikia, CDC Dhekiajuli Dyotiva Bora, Additional Deputy Commissioners Twahir Alam and Kabita Kakati Konwar, Additional Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Madhurima Das, the Joint Director of Health Services, Executive Officer of Tezpur Municipal Board, District Nodal Officer of AYUSH, Inspector of Schools, the District Sports Officer, and representatives from various other departments.

The meeting underscored the significance of promoting yoga as a practice for holistic health and well-being, in line with this year’s theme, “Yoga for One Earth, One Health.” District Commissioner Bharali highlighted the growing popularity of yoga across age groups and genders and stressed the importance of inclusive participation.

An outline of the signature events planned for the International Day of Yoga was presented during the meeting. These include nationwide mass yoga demonstrations under “Yoga Sangam,” inclusive community outreach through “Yoga Samavesh,” and youth-focused engagement via social media contests under the banner of “Yoga Unplugged.” The event lineup also features initiatives like “Yoga Prabhava,” aimed at spreading awareness of yoga’s benefits; “Yoga Park,” which involves developing and upgrading yoga infrastructure; and “Harit Yoga,” which aligns yoga practices with environmental conservation. Additionally, “Samyoga” will focus on integrating yoga with modern medical practices, “Yoga Bandhan” will foster community bonding, and large-scale gatherings will be organized under “Yoga Connect & Maha Kumbh.”

The meeting also reviewed the Standard Operating Procedure for the District Level Yoga Asana Competition. The competition will follow the Common Yoga Protocol developed by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY) and will be held across four age groups: up to 10 years, 10 to 18 years, 18 to 35 years, and above 35 years.

On the occasion, the District Commissioner handed over an Ayushman Gold Card to Assam Gaurav Awardee Smt. Bornita Momin in recognition of her contributions. He also directed the Co-District Commissioners of Naduar and Dhekiajuli to initiate similar programmes in their respective jurisdictions in coordination with the district-level observance.

The meeting concluded with a call for widespread public participation and coordinated efforts to ensure the successful and inclusive celebration of International Day of Yoga 2025 across Sonitpur district.

