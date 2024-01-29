Present government proactive in augmenting cause of tribal population: AATS

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Jan 28: The Bhimbor Deori Kshetra, in Katiori HS School playground near Bamrajabari in Panidihing, turned into a colourful tapestry of diverse tribal communities of the state as the venue of the 39th Triennial Session of the All Assam Tribal Sangha (AATS) was in progress on day two on Sunday. The cultural procession in the forenoon session was participated in by troupes from Mising, Deori, Sonowal Kachari, Mech Kachari, Tiwa, Lalung, Boro, Naga, Rabha, Hajong, and most of the tribal communities.

The open session of the 39th Triennial Conference of All Assam Tribal Sangha (AATS) began with a dance performance by the Nishi cultural troupe. Addressing the session as the chief guest, the Education and Tribal Welfare minister Dr Ranoj Pegu said that the tribal people of the state had to undertake a series of movements and stirs, demanding justice from the authority, and now the present government has been generous enough to listen to their grievances. As many as eight Autonomous Councils have been formed for as many communities, aiding in delivering justice to every community through their own representatives. He added that a series of welfare schemes like the Basundhara Mission have added in a big measure to the welfare of the tribal population in every district. The session was presided over by Sukumar Basumatary, president, AATS.

Earlier, inaugurating the open session, the CEO of Rabha Autonomous Council, Tankeswar Rabha, paid glowing tributes to Jananayak Bhimbar Deori. In his speech, he stated that the AATS has always been working as the voice of the tribal people of Assam, highlighting their land problems, cases of discrimination against them, autonomy problems, and many other struggles of the tribal people in Assam. The present government, he added, has been proactive in solving the problems faced by the tribal population in the state. The present government has accorded constitutional status to the Deori Autonomous Council, and Sonowal AC. Tribal people, he added, are protectors of forest land, and not encroachers, and hence the government would do well to grant them land pattas in forest areas. AATS will continue to fight for their legitimate demands regarding land rights. He concluded by highlighting the challenges faced by tribal people in certain districts due to immigrants and Muslims.

The delegates’ meeting adopted some resolutions, including AATS’s opposition to granting ST status to the advanced and more populous communities in the state, which it feels will deprive the ST population of their legitimate rights and privileges guaranteed by the constitution. AATS demands adoption of strict measures to prevent non-tribal communities from grabbing lands in tribal belts and inclusion of tribal-dominated areas lying outside tribal belts. It also adopts a resolution demanding that the Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar SS School be upgraded to a degree college.

Atul Borthakur, principal, Katiori HS School, released the souvenir ‘Masenja’ published by the Reception Committee. The session was attended by Sushanta Borgohain, MLA, Thowra, LAC, Punaram Mili, president, reception committee, Krishna Kanta Mech, secretary, Reception Committee Aditya Khaklari secretary, AATS, Biju Pegu Mising AC, Pranobjyoti Mesrong, Tiwa AC, Nripen Khanda, Nikhil Rabha Student Union, Sanjeev Hajong, Hajong SU, Temson Teron, prez Karbi SU, Debajit Thengal, prez, Pradip Manse, Suen Modahi, Chandan Sonowal, Nongpiom Gamgi, Sinphow Janjati Unnayan Parishad, and several tribal and student leaders.