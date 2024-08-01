Price surge of essentials sparks debate in Diphu amid new checkpoints

HT Bureau

DIPHU, July 31: The sudden price surge of potatoes, onions, garlic, and lentils in Diphu and nearby areas like Manja has sparked mixed reactions. In Diphu market, consumers have been paying Rs 45- Rs 50 per kg for potatoes, Rs 55 per kg for onions, and Rs 240- Rs 280 per kg for garlic.

Some locals and retailers attribute the price hike to the new checkpoints set up by the Taxation Department of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC). However, a few distributors and wholesalers disagree, citing a ban on potato supplies from West Bengal as the real cause.

The KAAC Taxation Department has established four checkpoints at Samding Bey Village, Parokhuwa, Lahorijan, Khatkhati, and Garampani to impose trade fees and check trading licences. Officials clarified that only goods designated for Karbi Anglong are subject to fees, while those passing through are exempt.

Tingkreng Rongpi, a potato distributor, stated, “I source potatoes at affordable rates from Lumding. The checkpoints impose minimal fees that don’t impact market prices. The reason for the price rise is that in West Bengal the price of potatoes has shot up and the West Bengal government has imposed a ban on the supply of potatoes to other states. I heard the ban has already been lifted.”

A Diphu wholesaler reported selling potatoes at Rs 37 per kg, onions at Rs 44 per kg, and garlic at Rs 200-Rs 230 per kg to retailers. Retail prices are higher, with potatoes at Rs 50 per kg, onions at Rs 55-Rs 60 per kg, and garlic at Rs 280 per kg.

Jones Ingti Kathar, president of the All Party Hills Leaders Conference (APHLC), criticised the multiple checkpoints, saying, “There is already an entry gate at Parokhuwa. In KAAC rules, it is written that there shall be only one gate. Multiple checkpoints are to facilitate illegal earnings for the ‘chamchas’. With a checkpoint in place, the prices of commodities are soaring and now more checkpoints mean a double hike in prices.

He added, “If traders have to pay fees or fines, then certainly the prices will increase. People will have to stop consuming potatoes, dal, broiler chickens, fish, and vegetables. We opposed setting up two gates. Only one gate should be set up. BJP’s slogan of ‘Sab ka saath, sab ka vikas’ is not for the poor people. It is not ‘sab ka saath’ in the kitchen of poor families.”

Assistant general secretary, Central Committee, All Assam Students Association (AASU), Shorjun Hanse said people are being harassed by the price rise.

He stated, “We accept the entry tax gates set up by KAAC, but additional taxes being levied on traders are not proper. Though taxes are imposed on traders doing business in Karbi Anglong, it is seen that goods transported through Karbi Anglong to other states are also not exempted. This is not right. The unnecessary taxes imposed on traders should be lifted, and a strong agitation will be initiated against the KAAC authority.”

Hanse also mentioned the illegal syndicate operating in the Diphu market which is contributing to the price rise. The KAAC authority should immediately check such illegal activities.

CPI (ML) Liberation Hills Party Committee member, Robi Kumar Phangcho, on the other hand, said the finance budget of the central government presented by Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is nothing but an attempt by the BJP to save its position. It is not a people-oriented budget. The BJP government has imposed several taxes on the general public. From GST to toll gates, KAAC entry tax gates, and other taxes, the burden has fallen on the general public.

He also said potatoes that were Rs 15 to Rs 20 per kg have gone up to Rs 50 per kg. Not only potatoes, but the prices of onions, garlic, and other essential commodities have also gone up. There is a syndicate operating in the Diphu market, but the concerned authority has turned a blind eye. The BJP is responsible for the recent price rise of essential commodities, Phangcho said.