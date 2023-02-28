Protest At Seleng TE Over Worker’s Death

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Feb 27: Workers of Seleng Tea Estate under Teok revenue circle in Jorhat district, on Monday, staged a protest at the estate factory after a worker of the garden succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

According to official sources, the worker identified as Raju Paan Tanti (44), sustained injuries on Saturday after he reportedly fell down while he was engaged in the repair of an old tin roof of a house in the garden.

The source said that he was immediately brought to the garden hospital, where he was provided first aid for his injury on his head and after some time he went to his labour quarter. Subsequently, he felt ill and was taken to the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital which referred him to Assam Medical College and Hospital and later on the same day he was shifted to AMCH. Raju, however, succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, following which workers staged a protest on Monday, demanding compensation of Rs 10 lakh for his family and they also sought an MBBS doctor to be appointed at the garden hospital.

They also sought the appointment of a welfare officer in the garden.

Assistant Labour Commissioner (ALC), Jorhat, Jagat Jiban Dutta along with medical inspector of plantations Dr Apurba Sarma, Teok revenue circle officer Souvik Bhuyan, along with police personnel visited the garden and brought the situation under control.

ALC Dutta told this correspondent that they assured the protestors of providing compensation through the tea estate as per provision of the Employees Compensation Act after calculating the amount by the Labour department as early as possible.

Regarding the other demand of a welfare officer, Dutta said that during an inspection of the Labour department in the garden, the post of welfare officer was found to be vacant. The tea estate authorities stated that the earlier person in the post had left the job some time back. The ALC stated that his office would issue necessary notice to the garden as per the rules to appoint a welfare officer and action would be taken if the garden authorities failed to follow the order.

Regarding the appointment of an MBBS doctor, Dutta said that the garden had an Ayurvedic doctor and that it would take up the issue presently.