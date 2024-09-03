Protesters Demand ST Status for 60 Lakh Adivasis in Assam

HT Digital

September 3, Tuesday: Thousands of protesters gathered in Assam’s Guwahati to demand Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the state’s 60 lakh Adivasis, a long-pending demand that has sparked numerous agitations over the years. The demonstration, organized by various Adivasi organizations, sought to pressure the government into granting them the ST status, which would ensure reserved quotas in education, employment, and other benefits.

The protesters, including members of the All Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam (AASAA), marched through the streets of Guwahati, carrying banners and chanting slogans demanding justice and equal rights. They argued that despite their large population, Adivasis in Assam continue to face socio-economic disadvantages due to the lack of constitutional recognition as a Scheduled Tribe.

“Our community has been fighting for ST status for decades, but the government has not taken any concrete steps to address our demands,” said AASAA president Pradeep Nag. “We want the government to recognize our rights and provide us with the same opportunities and protections as other indigenous communities in Assam.”

The demand for ST status has been a contentious issue in Assam, with various governments over the years making promises but failing to deliver concrete results. Adivasi leaders argue that the lack of recognition has left their community marginalized, with limited access to education, healthcare, and employment opportunities.

The Assam government has stated that it is examining the issue and has engaged in discussions with the central government to expedite the process. However, many community members remain skeptical, fearing further delays and bureaucratic hurdles.

The protest in Guwahati was peaceful, but Adivasi leaders warned of intensified agitations if their demands are not met soon. The community hopes that the government will take swift action to grant them the status and help uplift the socio-economic conditions of Adivasis in Assam.