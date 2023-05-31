Public lecture on C-20 theme organised at Tezpur University



HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, May 30: The National Service Scheme (NSS) wing of Tezpur University (TU) in collaboration with Vivekananda Kendra, Kanyakumari and Vivekananda Kendra Institute of Culture, Guwahati organised a public lecture on – ‘Diversity, Inclusion, Mutual Respect’ under the C-20 (Civil20) programme for teachers and students of higher education institutions at Tezpur University on Tuesday. C-20 is one of the official engagement groups of the Group of Twenty (G20) that provides a platform for Civil Society Organisations (CSO) around the world to voice people’s aspirations to the world leaders in G20.

Speaking on the theme of the event, Prof Shambhu Nath Singh, vice chancellor, Tezpur University said that these virtues (Diversity, Inclusion, Mutual Respect) are not new to Indians as these principles are engraved in Vedanta.

Speaker of the event, Dr Dharmendra Baruah, assistant professor, Tezpur College emphasised on the importance of embracing diversity and inclusivity, which he opined can create stronger, more resilient, and harmonious environments that benefit everyone involved.

Dr RN Pal, coordinator, Vivekananda Kendra, Tezpur spoke of creating an environment where everyone feels respected, valued, and included.

Apart from Tezpur University students, the lecture was attended by students of Delhi Public School Tezpur and Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, Tezpur. Dr Amiya Kumar Das, programme coordinator, NSS, TU, Dr Sarmistha Das and Dr Apurba Saha, programme officer, NSS coordinated the program on behalf of Tezpur University.

9 Countries Where Indians Can Study for Free Assam’s GI Tagged Products Best IT Courses After 12th Countries With Lowest Fuel Prices Most Expensive Statues In The World