Rabi crops distributed at Sootea

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Nov 9: Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika on

Thursday inaugurated Rabi crops distribution ceremony in a

public meeting held in the conference hall of FPC (Farmer

Producing Company), Chowkighat in the western part of

Jamugurihat where in more than 50 farmers from Jamuguri,

Chilabandha and Dhalaibil under Sootea LAC were handed over

the Rabi crops under 2023-23 scheme.

Addressing the meeting convened by the agriculture

department, Sonitpur MLA Hazarika briefly explained the agri-

welfare schemes undertaken by the central and state

governments as well. He also made a humble appeal to the

young generation to come forward to enhance and enrich the

agriculture sector.

The meeting was attended by Pankaj Kumar Saikia, agriculture

officer, Sonitpur, Mijanur Rahman, assistant director agriculture

department, Panchayat presidents along with other dignitaries.

The meeting was also addressed by the district agriculture

officer. He also made a humble appeal to the farmers to insure

their crops under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and to take

the advantage preserved for the peasants. At the end of the

programme Rabi crops including seeds of mustard oil, maize,

onion, garlic, France bean, peas were distributed among the

farmers.