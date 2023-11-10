Rabi crops distributed at Sootea

HT Correspondent
BISWANATH CHARIALI, Nov 9: Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika on
Thursday inaugurated Rabi crops distribution ceremony in a
public meeting held in the conference hall of FPC (Farmer
Producing Company), Chowkighat in the western part of
Jamugurihat where in more than 50 farmers from Jamuguri,
Chilabandha and Dhalaibil under Sootea LAC were handed over
the Rabi crops under 2023-23 scheme.
Addressing the meeting convened by the agriculture
department, Sonitpur MLA Hazarika briefly explained the agri-
welfare schemes undertaken by the central and state
governments as well. He also made a humble appeal to the
young generation to come forward to enhance and enrich the
agriculture sector.
The meeting was attended by Pankaj Kumar Saikia, agriculture
officer, Sonitpur, Mijanur Rahman, assistant director agriculture
department, Panchayat presidents along with other dignitaries.
The meeting was also addressed by the district agriculture
officer. He also made a humble appeal to the farmers to insure
their crops under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and to take
the advantage preserved for the peasants. At the end of the
programme Rabi crops including seeds of mustard oil, maize,
onion, garlic, France bean, peas were distributed among the
farmers.