Rabindranath Tagore University invites papers for national seminar

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, Feb 10: The department of history of the Rabindranath Tagore University in collaboration with the Indian History Compilation Committee, Assam will organize a national seminar on the topic Nationalism and Nationalist Upsurge Against the Colonial Rule with Special Reference to the Unsung Heroes of North East Bharat” at the university campus in Hojai.

The national seminar will be sponsored by the Indian Council of Historical Research, New Delhi.

The university has therefore, invited interested students, researchers and teachers to submit seminar papers on various topics in line with the main topics. The deadlines for submission of abstracts and full papers for the seminar are March 8 and March 10 respectively. Both offline and online modes will be set up for the presentation of papers.

Interested persons can register their names in advance by sending in their articles to ‘hseminarRTU@gmail.com’ within the stipulated time or through the link https://forms.gle/o6QdEFe66WHRJW9i6. For details, please visit the website of Rabindranath Tagore University at ‘www.rtuasssam.ac.in’ or contact the chief convener of the seminar organizing committee, Pallavita Das, head of the department of history at 9435246957, 6001684497 mobile numbers.