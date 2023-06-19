25 C
Guwahati
Monday, June 19, 2023
Raj Bhavan hosts three-day yoga practice program ahead of International Day of Yoga

Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, June 18: In preparation for the upcoming International Day of Yoga 2023, a three-day practice session of yoga is currently taking place at Raj Bhavan in Guwahati. Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and First Lady Anita Kataria, along with other participants, joined the yoga practice session. Officials from Raj Bhavan, members of various organisations such as Marwari Sammelan Guwahati Mahila Sakha, Byatikram Group, Akhil Bharatiya Marwari Mahila Sammelan, Marwari Mahila Ekta Manch, and Marwari Yuva Manch were also present.

During the session, the Governor urged everyone to extend their cooperation for the celebration of the International Day of Yoga on June 21, which will take place at the Raj Bhavan campus. The practice sessions aim to familiarise participants with various yoga techniques and promote the importance of yoga for physical and mental well-being.

