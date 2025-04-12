Agartala’s Narsinghgarh Stadium Set to Host First IPL Match in 2026

HT Digital

AGARTALA, APR 12: The under-construction international cricket stadium at Narsinghgarh in Agartala is on track to host its first Indian Premier League (IPL) match in 2026, according to officials from the Tripura Cricket Association (TCA).

The ambitious project, once completed, is expected to mark a major milestone for cricket in Northeast India.

TCA President Tapan Lodh confirmed that the stadium’s construction is progressing steadily and is expected to be completed by next year. “We are hopeful that a real IPL match will take place by next year. Initially, the pace was slow, but work has picked up significantly. Once all guidelines and technical requirements are met, we expect to start hosting matches soon after,” Lodh stated.

Construction of the stadium began in 2017, but the project encountered multiple delays, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic between 2019 and 2020. Upon completion, it will become the second-largest cricket stadium in the Northeast, after Guwahati, with a seating capacity of 25,000 spectators.

Owned and managed by the TCA, the stadium is set to serve as the home ground for the Tripura state cricket team and could potentially host matches involving the Indian national team. Its emergence as a key venue will further strengthen the region’s standing in the national and international cricketing circuit.

In a related update, TCA Secretary Subrata Dey announced the return of the TATA IPL Fan Parks, a popular initiative by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), for the 2025 IPL season. The fan event is scheduled to be held at Swami Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala on April 12 and 13, promising an exciting cricketing experience for local fans.