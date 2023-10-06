Reep Hazarika sworn in as state information commissioner

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 5: In a formal ceremony held at the Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan, Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria administered the oath of office to Reep Hazarika, who has taken up the role of State Information Commissioner. Prior to the oath-taking, Paban Kumar Borthakur, chief secretary to the Government of Assam, sought the Governor’s permission to commence the proceedings.

The event was graced by the presence of several dignitaries, including Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, State Chief Information Commissioner, A.P. Rout, former State Chief Information Commissioner, Harmeet Singh, Special DGP, SS Meenakshi Sundaram, commissioner & secretary to the Governor, Shantanu P Gotmare, commissioner & secretary, Administrative Reforms and Training, Pallav Gopal Jha, DC Kamrup(M), and various senior officers from the state government.

Reep Hazarika’s appointment as the State Information Commissioner marks an important step in the administration, emphasizing transparency and information access within the state.