21 C
Guwahati
Sunday, March 24, 2024
type here...

Regional Meteorological Centre Celebrates World Meteorological Day

Experts Said That Policy Makers Should Formulate Eco-Friendly Policies

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, March 23 : The Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati in collaboration with the Indian Meteorological Society, Guwahati Chapter celebrated the World Meteorological Day on Saturday highlighting the theme ‘At the Frontline of Climate Action.’

- Advertisement -

The special lecture organised for the occasion was delivered by Lalit Saikia, assistant professor, of the department of earth science of the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya. During his speech Saikia urged policy makers to formulate eco-friendly policies.

Taking part in the programme, K N Mohan, scientist-G stressed on the need to take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts.  Sanjay O’Neill Shaw, scientist-F in his speech suggested the audience to contribute on an individual level to save our environment. Sunit Das, scientist-F explained about the consequences of global warming on us in the programme. The programme was hosted by meteorologist Suruj Gogoi.

The ‘World Meteorological Day’ is celebrated throughout the world every year to create awareness on the undeniable threat to our entire civilization in the form of climate change. It poses a serious threat to our entire civilization as the effects of climate change are already visible and will be catastrophic unless we act now.

On the occasion Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati also received the ‘Best RMC’ award from Indian Meteorological Department. Also, Kanak Chandra Das of the centre also received the ‘Best Employee’ award.

8 Animals That Live Far Away From Water
8 Animals That Live Far Away From Water
Popular South Indian Dishes To Try
Popular South Indian Dishes To Try
Best Beaches In Goa
Best Beaches In Goa
Top 10 Must-Try Indian Varieties Of Mango
Top 10 Must-Try Indian Varieties Of Mango
8 Unmissable Delicacies To Try In Kerala
8 Unmissable Delicacies To Try In Kerala
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

24 March, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0
8 Animals That Live Far Away From Water Popular South Indian Dishes To Try Best Beaches In Goa Top 10 Must-Try Indian Varieties Of Mango 8 Unmissable Delicacies To Try In Kerala