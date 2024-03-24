Regional Meteorological Centre Celebrates World Meteorological Day

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, March 23 : The Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati in collaboration with the Indian Meteorological Society, Guwahati Chapter celebrated the World Meteorological Day on Saturday highlighting the theme ‘At the Frontline of Climate Action.’

The special lecture organised for the occasion was delivered by Lalit Saikia, assistant professor, of the department of earth science of the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya. During his speech Saikia urged policy makers to formulate eco-friendly policies.

Taking part in the programme, K N Mohan, scientist-G stressed on the need to take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts. Sanjay O’Neill Shaw, scientist-F in his speech suggested the audience to contribute on an individual level to save our environment. Sunit Das, scientist-F explained about the consequences of global warming on us in the programme. The programme was hosted by meteorologist Suruj Gogoi.

The ‘World Meteorological Day’ is celebrated throughout the world every year to create awareness on the undeniable threat to our entire civilization in the form of climate change. It poses a serious threat to our entire civilization as the effects of climate change are already visible and will be catastrophic unless we act now.

On the occasion Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati also received the ‘Best RMC’ award from Indian Meteorological Department. Also, Kanak Chandra Das of the centre also received the ‘Best Employee’ award.