HT Correspondent

DEMOW, May 26: One retired teacher of Demow Higher Secondary School, Nagen Borah passed away on Thursday night. Nagen Borah, a resident of Demow Santipur was suffering from old age ailments. His demise has been widely condoled in the area. He is survived by his wife, sons, and a host of relatives.

