Review meeting on flood preparedness held

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

 

NAGAON, May 2: A review meeting on flood preparedness for the ensuing flood season was held at DC’s conference hall, Nagaon on Tuesday. The meeting was chaired by Debahuti Bora, ADC, Nagaon and chief executive officer, DDMA, Nagaon.

During the meeting, a PPT was presented by Dr Miza Md. Irshad, Project Manager, Assam State Disaster Management and Nodal Officer for Nagaon district.

Nodal Officers of all concerned line departments, FO (DM) of all the revenue circles were also present in the meeting.

Following the meeting, Nodal Officer from ASDMA visited the proposed model relief camp being set up at Nowgong Polytechnic during which DPO, FO and in-charge of the relief camp accompanied him. He also visited the breach closing works executed by the Water Resource Department here, an official release stated on Tuesday afternoon.

