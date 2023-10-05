26 C
Rima Das Bags Nomination At APSA

The Hills Times
MUMBAI, Oct 4: National Award-winning filmmaker Rima Das has been nominated in the best director category for her film “Tora’s Husband” at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards (APSA) 2023 alongside “Past Lives” filmmaker Celine Song.

Filmmakers Darkhan Tulegenov (“Brothers”) and Liang Ming (“Carefree Days”) are also nominated in the segment.

Das, known for Assamese films such as “Bulbul Can Sing” and “Village Rockstars”, is also part of the 2023 APSA Youth, Animation, Documentary International jury along with Hikaru Toda (Japan), chaired by Midi Z (Taiwan).

“I am honoured to be part of the esteemed APSA Youth, Animation, Documentary International jury and look forward to watching the best of Asian films. My earlier film ‘Village Rockstars’ was nominated for Best Youth Film. I am very glad to be nominated yet again, this time as a best director for ‘Tora’s Husband’,” Das said in a statement.

The film, starring her real-life brother and sister-in-law, revolves around a couple during the pandemic and through their daily life, reflects on relationships, humanity and love. It had its world premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival.

“Tora’s Husband” is currently playing in theatres in Assam as well as prominent metro cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. (PTI)

The Hills Times
