River Dikhow erosion causing havoc in Manipuri Gaon and Bhati Bongaon

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, July 21: The water level in river Dikhow may have receded on Wednesday, but the aftermath of erosion has been wreaking havoc on riverside residences in Hanhchora Manipuri Gaon, near here. Several houses built near the river’s edge have been swept away, and others have suffered extensive damage due to the forceful erosion. Dr Simanta Baruah, Bikash Baruah, Momon Sing, and Sam Sing, among other affected residents, shared their distressing experiences with the media, expressing how they have been enduring sleepless nights witnessing parts of their houses being swallowed by the relentless river. The erosion has also posed a threat to the Nazira Sivasagar Road in the region.

In another area, Bhati Bongaon under Sivasagar LAC, 129 families are returning to their homes, which have been severely damaged by the flood, after seeking shelter provided by the government. However, they are discontented with the local MLA and MP, alleging that neither of them visited their village during the height of the flood.

Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi has been visiting several villages severely affected by the recent flood caused by the overflowing Dikhow and Darika Rivers. A total of 17,928 people from 37 villages in the sub-division were affected by the recent flood, with approximately 150 hectares of crop area damaged. To support the affected population, 9 relief camps were set up, where the administration provided essential relief materials such as rice, dal, salt, etc.

The situation highlights the urgent need for effective measures to address river erosion and flood management in the region. Authorities and representatives are being urged to take proactive steps to mitigate the impacts of such natural calamities and provide timely assistance to the affected communities.

