Rupsi Airport to be renamed in honour of Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma

GUWAHATI, Aug 1: The Assam Cabinet gave the green light to rename the Rupsi Airport in the Dhubri district in honor of Bodo social reformer Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, the Chief Minister mentioned that the renaming of the airport serves as a tribute to Brahma’s significant contributions to the advancement of Bodo society.

He also informed that the resolution would be presented to the assembly for a decision before being forwarded to the Centre.

Additionally, the Cabinet has approved the establishment of 474 secretary positions in Village Development Councils and Village Development Committees within the Sixth Schedule areas.

Furthermore, the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) is set to receive 420 posts, with 28 posts allocated to Dima Hasao, and 26 to Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong, Sarma stated.