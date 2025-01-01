23 C
Sadiya Police seize suspected heroin; 2 apprehended

Under the supervision of Additional Superintendent of Police (Headquarters), Sadiya, the Chengchup Chariali Police Station staff apprehended one Arup Kachari at Bill Gaon.

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 1: In a significant development in the ongoing war against drugs, the Sadiya Police apprehended two individuals in separate operations and seized suspected heroin and other incriminating items, the police officials informed on Wednesday.

The team also seized 3.01 grams of suspected heroin (excluding container weight) from the accused.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Sadiya Police stated, “In the ongoing war against drugs, today, under the supervision of Addl SP(HQ),Sadiya, one Arup Kachari was apprehended at Bill gaon by Chengchup Chariali PS staff with suspected heroin weighing 3.01 gms (without container)”

In another operation conducted during routine Naka checking, the police apprehended one Anil Rajkonwar (59) of Milonpur Bhabala.

Subsequently, a total of 72.09 grams of suspected heroin, including container weight (10.73 grams excluding container), Rs 15,900 in cash, and other items were recovered from his possession.

“On 25/12/2024, while conducting regular Naka checking, one Anil Rajkonwar (59 years) of Milonpur Bhabala was apprehended with suspected heroin weighing 72.09 gms with container (10.73 gms without container),₹15900 cash and other items”, the Sadiya Police added.

