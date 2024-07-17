32 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, July 17, 2024
type here...

Salbari Police in Baksa arrest 6 dacoits; vehicle seized

Taking to micro-blogging site X, the Baksa Police stated, "Based on secret input, SDPO Salbari and his team nabbed 6 dacoits while they had assembled to commit dacoity near Simla."

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

 

HT Digital

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, July 17: Salbari Police on Tuesday apprehended six individuals with a history of criminal activities and confiscated their vehicle during an operation conducted in Baksa.

According to the officials, the dreaded robbers had numerous active investigations at different law enforcement agencies. They were apprehended in a coordinated operation after receiving credible intelligence on their whereabouts.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, the Baksa Police stated, “Based on secret input, SDPO Salbari and his team nabbed 6 dacoits while they had assembled to commit dacoity near Simla.”

- Advertisement -

The apprehended robbers are involved in numerous criminal cases spanning various districts of Assam.

“The arrested dacoits have multiple criminal cases across districts of Assam”, Baksa Police added.

As per reports, as soon as the police arrived, the dacoits made a getaway. The police team then went after the vehicle and managed to stop it. Six dacoits were found inside the vehicle and subsequently apprehended for further legal action.

9 Exotic Summer Vacation Destinations In India
9 Exotic Summer Vacation Destinations In India
Top 7 Largest Rivers In South India
Top 7 Largest Rivers In South India
T20 World Cup: Top 5 bowlers with the lowest economy min 20 overs
T20 World Cup: Top 5 bowlers with the lowest economy min 20 overs
2024 Paris Olympics: India’s Top 10 Medal Hopes
2024 Paris Olympics: India’s Top 10 Medal Hopes
A Chai Lover’s Dream Vacation: Explore India’s Best Tea Plantation Homestays
A Chai Lover’s Dream Vacation: Explore India’s Best Tea Plantation Homestays
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Arunachal CM chairs pre-budget meeting with CBOs, seeks cooperation

The Hills Times -
9 Exotic Summer Vacation Destinations In India Top 7 Largest Rivers In South India T20 World Cup: Top 5 bowlers with the lowest economy min 20 overs 2024 Paris Olympics: India’s Top 10 Medal Hopes A Chai Lover’s Dream Vacation: Explore India’s Best Tea Plantation Homestays