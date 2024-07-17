Salbari Police in Baksa arrest 6 dacoits; vehicle seized

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 17: Salbari Police on Tuesday apprehended six individuals with a history of criminal activities and confiscated their vehicle during an operation conducted in Baksa.

According to the officials, the dreaded robbers had numerous active investigations at different law enforcement agencies. They were apprehended in a coordinated operation after receiving credible intelligence on their whereabouts.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, the Baksa Police stated, “Based on secret input, SDPO Salbari and his team nabbed 6 dacoits while they had assembled to commit dacoity near Simla.”

Based on secret input, SDPO Salbari and his team nabbed 6 dacoits while they had assembled to commit dacoity near Simla. The arrested dacoits have multiple criminal cases across districts of Assam. @assampolice @DGPAssamPolice pic.twitter.com/tC0jdekHGF — BAKSA POLICE (@BaksaPol) July 16, 2024

The apprehended robbers are involved in numerous criminal cases spanning various districts of Assam.

As per reports, as soon as the police arrived, the dacoits made a getaway. The police team then went after the vehicle and managed to stop it. Six dacoits were found inside the vehicle and subsequently apprehended for further legal action.