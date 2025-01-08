16 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, January 8, 2025
type here...

Assam Police arrest four; heroin, cannabis seized

The STF, acting on intelligence inputs, launched coordinated raids in Jyotikuchi and Lakhimi Nagar, areas falling under the jurisdictions of Fatashil Ambari and Hatigaon Police Stations, respectively.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Oplus_131072
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 8: In a major breakthrough against drug trafficking, the Special Task Force (STF) and South Salmara Police conducted successful operations, resulting in the arrest of four individuals and the seizure of significant quantities of illegal substances, the state police officials informed on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

The STF, acting on intelligence inputs, launched coordinated raids in Jyotikuchi and Lakhimi Nagar, areas falling under the jurisdictions of Fatashil Ambari and Hatigaon Police Stations, respectively.

Related Posts:

Affordable and Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Northeast India
Affordable and Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Northeast India
7 Oldest Countries in the World
7 Oldest Countries in the World
Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India Under Rs 50,000
Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India Under Rs 50,000
10 Rare and Beautiful Birds to Spot in the Wild
10 Rare and Beautiful Birds to Spot in the Wild
8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India
8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India
View all stories

The team, led by Inspector Kapil Pathak, apprehended two individuals during the raids.

Along with the arrests, the police recovered 47 vials containing heroin, with a total weight of 62.81 grams.

Additionally, three mobile handsets and three empty vials were also seized as evidence.

- Advertisement -

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the STF Assam stated, “Operation update-
Acting on an intel, a team of STF led by Insp. Kapil Pathak conducted a raids at Jyotikuchi and Lakhimi Nagar under Fatashil Ambari & Hatigaon PS respectively and apprehended 2 persons along with: 47 no. of vials containing heroin weighing 62.81 grams; 3 mobile handset and 3 empty vials.”

In another operation, the South Salmara Police acted on credible information provided by the Additional SP Headquarters.

The team conducted a search in Fekamari Part I, which resulted in the discovery of 7.360 kilograms of cannabis and two brown-colored silim, often used as drug paraphernalia.

Subsequently, two suspects were arrested during the operation.

- Advertisement -

” NDPS Ops against Narcotics: Based on credible input by the Addl SP HQ, South Salmara Police, led , conducted a search in Fekamari Part I; Seized: 7.360 KG cannabis; 2 brown-colored silim; 2 Accused Arrested:
FIR filed,legal actions underway”, the South Salmara Police stated.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam earns 4th spot in New York Times’ “52 Places to...

The Hills Times -
Affordable and Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Northeast India 7 Oldest Countries in the World Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India Under Rs 50,000 10 Rare and Beautiful Birds to Spot in the Wild 8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India