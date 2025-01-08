Assam Police arrest four; heroin, cannabis seized

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 8: In a major breakthrough against drug trafficking, the Special Task Force (STF) and South Salmara Police conducted successful operations, resulting in the arrest of four individuals and the seizure of significant quantities of illegal substances, the state police officials informed on Wednesday.

The STF, acting on intelligence inputs, launched coordinated raids in Jyotikuchi and Lakhimi Nagar, areas falling under the jurisdictions of Fatashil Ambari and Hatigaon Police Stations, respectively.

The team, led by Inspector Kapil Pathak, apprehended two individuals during the raids.

Along with the arrests, the police recovered 47 vials containing heroin, with a total weight of 62.81 grams.

Additionally, three mobile handsets and three empty vials were also seized as evidence.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the STF Assam stated, “Operation update-

Acting on an intel, a team of STF led by Insp. Kapil Pathak conducted a raids at Jyotikuchi and Lakhimi Nagar under Fatashil Ambari & Hatigaon PS respectively and apprehended 2 persons along with: 47 no. of vials containing heroin weighing 62.81 grams; 3 mobile handset and 3 empty vials.”

📌Operation update-

In another operation, the South Salmara Police acted on credible information provided by the Additional SP Headquarters.

The team conducted a search in Fekamari Part I, which resulted in the discovery of 7.360 kilograms of cannabis and two brown-colored silim, often used as drug paraphernalia.

Subsequently, two suspects were arrested during the operation.

” NDPS Ops against Narcotics: Based on credible input by the Addl SP HQ, South Salmara Police, led , conducted a search in Fekamari Part I; Seized: 7.360 KG cannabis; 2 brown-colored silim; 2 Accused Arrested:

FIR filed,legal actions underway”, the South Salmara Police stated.