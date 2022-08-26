31 C
Guwahati
Friday, August 26, 2022
Samaloi Gusthi performs ‘Puwate Aabeli’

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent
MORIGAON, Aug 25: In line with the 32nd foundation day of Samaloi Gusthi, a cultural organisation of Morigaon district performed a drama ‘Puwate Aabeli’ at Morigaon district library.

The tragi-comic drama ‘Puwate Aabeli’ is written by popular dramatist Nabajyoti Bora. Earlier the president of Samaloi Gusthi, Ajit Sarma spoke in presence of MLA Ramakanta Deuri and deputy commissioner Prakash Ranjan Gharphalia.

On the eve of the 32nd foundation day, a young reporter, Manabendra Nath of Pratidin Times, Morigaon was felicitated by Samaloi Gusthi.

