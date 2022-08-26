Samaloi Gusthi performs ‘Puwate Aabeli’

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, Aug 25: In line with the 32nd foundation day of Samaloi Gusthi, a cultural organisation of Morigaon district performed a drama ‘Puwate Aabeli’ at Morigaon district library.

The tragi-comic drama ‘Puwate Aabeli’ is written by popular dramatist Nabajyoti Bora. Earlier the president of Samaloi Gusthi, Ajit Sarma spoke in presence of MLA Ramakanta Deuri and deputy commissioner Prakash Ranjan Gharphalia.

On the eve of the 32nd foundation day, a young reporter, Manabendra Nath of Pratidin Times, Morigaon was felicitated by Samaloi Gusthi.