SANKALP, DHEW conducts awareness & enrollment campaign at Raha

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, July 24: As part of the 100-day special awareness cum enrollment drive for Mission Shakti, SANKALP, DHEW under the District Social Welfare Department, Nagaon organised a special event at Raha Girls High School on Wednesday. The prime objective of the event was to raise awareness about women-centric legislation related to issues like domestic violence, prohibition of child marriage, sexual harassment in the workplace, and others.

Besides, during the event, it aimed to inform all about the government-sponsored schemes being implemented for the welfare of women in the district, such as Shakti Sadan, Sakhi Niwas, Palna, One Stop Centre, 181 Women Helpline, and PMMVY, etc.

Rafika Laila from the District Legal Service Authority, Nagaon attended the event as the chief resource person. Rashmi Rekha Borkakoti, CDPO, Raha, Anima Das, vice chairman of Raha municipality, and Janapriya Kalita, gender specialist, were present at the event as special guests. Over a hundred participants, including CDPO, ward members, AWWs, ASHA workers, adolescent girls, local women, and teaching staff of Raha Girls High School attended the event.

The programme was mentored by Queen Borah, district programme coordinator cum district mission coordinator, SANKALP DHEW, and was guided by ADC Kaku Moni Saikia and district social welfare officer, Nagaon Bholanath Pegu.

Rashmi Rekha Borkakoti, CDPO, Raha, shared the objectives of the event and also delivered the vote of thanks, asserted in a press note here.

