Sarbananda Sarbananda Accuses Congress Of Playing Divisive Politics

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, April 9: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, while rallying support for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, accused the Congress-led opposition of sowing seeds of division along religious lines.

- Advertisement -

Addressing public meetings at Nigam Paanch Ali, Oufulia Tea Estate, and Kushal Nagar under Tingkhang LAC on Tuesday, Sonowal emphasized that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, has been tirelessly working towards the upliftment of every member of society and improving their quality of life.

“Our government has gone beyond mere slogans like ‘Garibi Hatao’ and has successfully lifted 25 crore people out of abject poverty in less than 10 years. The allegations made by the Congress-led opposition are baseless, as our focus has always been on inclusive governance and holistic societal development. The attempts by the Congress-led opposition to divide people along religious lines are unfortunate, confusing, and detrimental to political discourse and the overall environment,” he added.

As a senior leader of the BJP contesting from the 13th Dibrugarh Lok Sabha Constituency, Sonowal highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity across all religions and sects, attributing it to his efforts to uplift every section of society and bring the northeast out of decades of violence and neglect by the Congress.

“People have suffered greatly under six decades of Congress misrule, but in the last 10 years, our government has made sincere efforts to improve the quality of life for all. We must strive for harmony and unity, regardless of our religious affiliations,” he stated.

- Advertisement -

He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiatives to strengthen ties with Islamic countries and his respectful gestures towards the Pope reflect our commitment to the vision of ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabkar Prayas,’ aimed at building a strong and inclusive society.

“Let us all unite towards building a developed India,” he added.

Sonowal was accompanied by Union minister of state for petroleum & natural gas Rameswar Teli, Duliajan MLA Terosh Gowala, Tingkhong MLA and state cabinet minister Bimal Borah.