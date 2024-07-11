25.6 C
Thursday, July 11, 2024
Sattriya dance and drama workshop concludes

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, July 10: A 10-day workshop on Sattriya dance and drama held at Darrang College concluded on Wednesday with a day-long valedictory function. The workshop, organised by the Performing Arts Centre of Darrang College, was held in collaboration with the Assam State Film Finance & Development Corporation Ltd.

As part of the day-long valedictory programme, participants of the workshop presented a spectacular Sattriya dance performance under the direction of noted Sattriya dancer Prerana Baishya. The participants also enthralled the gathering assembled in Bipin Pal Das Memorial Auditorium of the college with mind-blowing performances of five short plays, including ‘Gyanchokshyu’, ‘Path Suraksha Jeevan Rakshya’, ‘Daman’, ‘Surakshya’, and ‘Deha Thakilehe Beha’.

The entire programme, conducted by noted actor Achyut Sarma, was graced by the presence of Dr Khageswar Borkakati, vice principal Purnananda Pawe, coordinator of College IQAC Dr Swapnali Kakati, resource person of the workshop and prominent actor Bhupen Sarma, and the head of the Performing Arts Centre Dr Arundhati Deka. During the programme, proficiency certificates were distributed among more than fifty participants by the dignitaries.

