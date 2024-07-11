25.6 C
SBI marks 69th foundation day across Tezpur

Tezpur MLA felicitates distinguished personalities

TEZPUR, July 10: The State Bank of India (SBI) celebrated its 69th foundation day with great enthusiasm, in association with all branches located across Tezpur town area, including its Dhanuwa Nagar Branch at the heart of Tezpur.

The history of SBI dates back to the nation’s banking sector, with the Bank of Calcutta established in 1806, followed by the Bank of Bombay in 1840 and the Bank of Madras in 1843. These three banks were merged into the Imperial Bank of India on January 27, 1921. The Imperial Bank of India was later nationalised as the State Bank of India (SBI) on July 1, 1955. Since its inception, SBI has served millions of customers across the nation and abroad.

During the foundation day programme, Tezpur MLA Prithiraj Rabha, representing SBI, felicitated 30 distinguished personalities for their contributions across various fields of society. The felicitated individuals included Assamese cine artist Arun Nath, Krishna Das Nath, noted academician Shailaja Kumar Padmapati, president of Baan Theater Bankim Sarma, playwright Aiswaryya Kakoty, radio artist Durgamoyee Borah, Dr Jahanara Begum, principal of Darrang College, Dr Polashmani Saikia, social worker Hemanta Lahkar, retired judge of Tezpur Court Aruna Devi, physician Dr Lakheswar Bhuyan, professor Dr Sanjay Deka, environmentalist Haren Morang, Saurav Barkataki, Trishnamani Laskar of Nabaprabhat Orphanage, journalist Pankaj Baruah, Dr Shyama Saikia, and Dr Atul Kalita, among others.

The event was managed by SBI’s manager and cultural activist Luit Borah, while the regional manager of SBI, Dipak Kumar Gupta, delivered the welcome address. MLA Prithiraj Rabha addressed the gathering, highlighting SBI’s history and its comprehensive service to customers across all sectors since its establishment.

