SEBA Issued Strict Directions Ahead Of HSLC Remaining Exams

GUWAHATI, March 16: The Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) on Wednesday provided authoritarian guidelines for all the examination centres of the ongoing HSLC examination 2023.

SEBA in the notification has commanded all the inspectors of schools to assign an officer of the education department or a senior teacher for each police station/police outpost who will be performing duty in the course of receiving the question paper packets kept in the police station/outpost by the centre-in-charge of the examination centre.

According to the notification, the nominated officer/senior teacher will not be involved in other duties in connection with the conduct of the examination. It is to be ensured that the number of question paper packets available at the police station/outpost tally with the number of packets sent from the SEBA office, the detail of which must be with the centre-in-charge itself. Furthermore, it has to be guaranteed that the seals of every question paper packet must be kept intact.

SEBA has also directed the inspector of schools for proper frisking of candidates. Centre-in-charge is assigned to appoint staff in order to assist the police personnel deployed in the centre for the frisking of the candidates as happened in the previous examination.

The notification further stated that the centre-in-charge will be appointing not less than two invigilators in each room of the examination centres. If there are more candidates present, the number of invigilators appointed will also be increased as per requirement.

The invigilators will stay vigilant during the examination in the halls so that the candidates do not get involved in any kind of malpractice. Otherwise, actions will be implemented against those engaged in such practices. There will also be restrictions on all kinds of interference from external sources when necessary.