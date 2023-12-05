Second bridge over Buroi River inaugurated for public use

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Dec 4: The second bridge over the Buroi River on NH 15 under Behali LAC was inaugurated for public use by Sambhir Singh, the director of DCC (Dhatarwal Construction Company) on Monday. The construction project for the four-lane road from Biswanath Chariali to Gohpur was initially sanctioned to TK Engineering, an Arunachal Pradesh-based construction company, in 2015. However, TK Engineering failed to complete the four-lane construction within the stipulated timeframe, and their contract expired in 2020.

- Advertisement -

Subsequently, the construction work was awarded to Dhatarwal Construction Company Pvt. Ltd (DCC), which began working around the clock to complete the project. The bridge was opened for general commuters following a religious ritual. The local community and conscious individuals expressed their gratitude to DCC for the timely completion of the task, anticipating that the two-way bridge would significantly alleviate traffic-related issues in the area.