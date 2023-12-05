17.8 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, December 5, 2023
type here...

Second bridge over Buroi River inaugurated for public use

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Dec 4: The second bridge over the Buroi River on NH 15 under Behali LAC was inaugurated for public use by Sambhir Singh, the director of DCC (Dhatarwal Construction Company) on Monday. The construction project for the four-lane road from Biswanath Chariali to Gohpur was initially sanctioned to TK Engineering, an Arunachal Pradesh-based construction company, in 2015. However, TK Engineering failed to complete the four-lane construction within the stipulated timeframe, and their contract expired in 2020.

- Advertisement -

Subsequently, the construction work was awarded to Dhatarwal Construction Company Pvt. Ltd (DCC), which began working around the clock to complete the project. The bridge was opened for general commuters following a religious ritual. The local community and conscious individuals expressed their gratitude to DCC for the timely completion of the task, anticipating that the two-way bridge would significantly alleviate traffic-related issues in the area.

7-Step Night Routine For Glowing Skin
7-Step Night Routine For Glowing Skin
12 Benefits Of Eating Raw Or Green Papaya
12 Benefits Of Eating Raw Or Green Papaya
Top 10 Of The World’s Coldest Places
Top 10 Of The World’s Coldest Places
7 Assamese Delicacies You Should Try
7 Assamese Delicacies You Should Try
Top 10 Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Winter
Top 10 Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Winter
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Dibrugarh Municipality Board to be upgraded to Municipal Corporation

The Hills Times - 0
7-Step Night Routine For Glowing Skin 12 Benefits Of Eating Raw Or Green Papaya Top 10 Of The World’s Coldest Places 7 Assamese Delicacies You Should Try Top 10 Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Winter