30 C
Guwahati
Friday, August 23, 2024
type here...

Security Clearance Now Mandatory for Opening Universities in Assam’s Muslim-Majority Areas

Amid interest from Kerala-based institutions to open universities in Assam's Muslim-majority areas, the government has made security clearance mandatory.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

August 22, Thursday: Several institutions from Kerala have expressed interest in opening universities in Assam’s Muslim-majority areas. During discussions surrounding this issue, it was highlighted that the previous Congress government would readily grant permission to wealthy institutions for opening universities, often without stringent security checks.

- Advertisement -

In a significant policy shift, the current government has tightened the process. Under the new policy, any institution seeking to establish a university in Assam must first obtain Security Clearance from the Special Branch. This measure ensures that the highest security standards are maintained for any new educational institutions in the state, preventing any organization from engaging in such activities without thorough vetting.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

23 August, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -