Security Clearance Now Mandatory for Opening Universities in Assam’s Muslim-Majority Areas

HT Digital

August 22, Thursday: Several institutions from Kerala have expressed interest in opening universities in Assam’s Muslim-majority areas. During discussions surrounding this issue, it was highlighted that the previous Congress government would readily grant permission to wealthy institutions for opening universities, often without stringent security checks.

- Advertisement -

In a significant policy shift, the current government has tightened the process. Under the new policy, any institution seeking to establish a university in Assam must first obtain Security Clearance from the Special Branch. This measure ensures that the highest security standards are maintained for any new educational institutions in the state, preventing any organization from engaging in such activities without thorough vetting.