Selection process for Bodofa UN Brahma Super 50 Mission underway 

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 23: The selection process for the Bodofa UN Brahma Super 50 Mission (UPSC/APSC) is underway, with a counselling and personal interview session being conducted by BTC secretaries. This session targets the top 155 candidates who cleared the Mains examination for the 2024-25 batch of BTR’s flagship program, the Bodofa UN Brahma Super 50 Mission.

Out of 1,781 students who appeared for the Prelims, and 300 who advanced to the Mains, the top 155 civil service aspirants were interviewed on July 22 and 23, with additional interviews scheduled for July 24 at the Bodoland Guest House in Kokrajhar. Following these interviews, 50 candidates will be chosen for BTR-sponsored free coaching under the Super 50 program, spearheaded by BTC chief Pramod Boro.

