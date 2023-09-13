Self-financed input dealer training program concludes at KVK, Nagaon

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Sept 12: The fifteen-day self-financed input dealer training program, organised jointly by Assam Agriculture University, Jorhat, and the state agriculture department at Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Nagaon, reached its conclusion on Tuesday.

Over 25 input dealers from Hojai district actively participated in this comprehensive training program. The event featured a roster of experts, including professionals from Assam Agriculture University, Jorhat, including former director Dr Hamendra Bhattacharya, as well as experts from Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Nagaon, Morigaon, and various other line departments who served as trainers throughout the program.

To mark the successful conclusion of the training program, a valedictory session was held at the auditorium of Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Nagaon. Dr Niranjan Deka, head of KVK, Nagaon, presided over the session. Also present were district agriculture officers from Nagaon and Hojai, Satish Talukdar and Ranjit Mishra Bhagawati, respectively. Assistant director Ranjan Prasad Deka and other scientists from Agriculture Research Station, Shillongani, as well as experts from KVK, Nagaon, were also in attendance.

During the event, Dr Niranjan Deka emphasised the importance of input dealers maintaining adequate stocks of fertilisers and integrated agricultural machinery. This readiness, he explained, enables input dealers to provide essential resources to the farming community when needed.