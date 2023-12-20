Senior journalist and film critic from Assam Chandan Sharma passes away aged 61

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 20: Senior journalist and film critic, Chandan Sharma, known for his sharp reviews, died on Wednesday in Guwahati. The esteemed journalist was 61 years old at his time of death.

Preliminary reports indicate that Sharma had been battling several health issues for an extended period. He was receiving treatment at the Dr Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute in Guwahati, where he died.

Throughout his notable career, Sharma was also affiliated with the Asom Sahitya Sabha, Assam’s leading literary organisation. His death will be mourned by his admirers, family, friends, and those within his professional and personal networks.