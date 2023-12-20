15 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
type here...

Senior journalist and film critic from Assam Chandan Sharma passes away aged 61

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 20: Senior journalist and film critic, Chandan Sharma, known for his sharp reviews, died on Wednesday in Guwahati. The esteemed journalist was 61 years old at his time of death.

- Advertisement -

Preliminary reports indicate that Sharma had been battling several health issues for an extended period. He was receiving treatment at the Dr Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute in Guwahati, where he died.

Throughout his notable career, Sharma was also affiliated with the Asom Sahitya Sabha, Assam’s leading literary organisation. His death will be mourned by his admirers, family, friends, and those within his professional and personal networks.

Exploring Assam: Offbeat Activities For Adventure Lovers
Exploring Assam: Offbeat Activities For Adventure Lovers
Top 10 Most Expensive Players In IPL History
Top 10 Most Expensive Players In IPL History
Top places to visit in Guwahati on New Year
Top places to visit in Guwahati on New Year
5 Hills Stations To Witness Snowfall In Northeast India
5 Hills Stations To Witness Snowfall In Northeast India
10 States Of India And Their Traditional Look
10 States Of India And Their Traditional Look
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam: Tainted ACS officer Sukanya Borah submits written statements in MPLAD...

The Hills Times - 0
Exploring Assam: Offbeat Activities For Adventure Lovers Top 10 Most Expensive Players In IPL History Top places to visit in Guwahati on New Year 5 Hills Stations To Witness Snowfall In Northeast India 10 States Of India And Their Traditional Look