28 C
Guwahati
Friday, July 28, 2023
type here...

Separated calf of wild elephant causes panic

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

 

 

- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

 

BISWANATH CHARIALI, July 27: Herds of wild elephants from the Nameri National Park (NNP) continue to cause havoc in the adjoining villages of Nameri, near Jamugurihat, as they search for food and destroy paddy fields. A recent incident occurred in Miri Gaon, which shares a boundary with NNP, when a herd of wild elephants entered the village and a small calf got separated from the group. The frightened calf moved to and fro, creating panic among the villagers in broad daylight. Swift action was taken as the villagers immediately informed the forest department about the incident. A team of forest guards from Diplonga range rushed to the area and attempted to guide the separated calf back to NNP.

It is worth noting that such encounters between herds of wild elephants and villagers are common every year, resulting in extensive damage to crops and posing risks to human lives due to man-elephant conflicts. Unfortunately, a permanent solution to this issue has not been implemented yet. The residents residing in the northern belt of Jamugurihat appeal to the state government and concerned authorities to take necessary measures to address this recurring problem.

- Advertisement -

 

 

Top 10 Dystopian Korean Drama
Top 10 Dystopian Korean Drama
Health Benefits Of Karela
Health Benefits Of Karela
Indian Superfoods For Healthy Hair
Indian Superfoods For Healthy Hair
Janhvi Kapoor, That Bawaal Girl
Janhvi Kapoor, That Bawaal Girl
Health Benefits Of Tomatoes
Health Benefits Of Tomatoes
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttp://www.thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Plea on Manipur violence: SC asks petitioner to mention it before...

The Hills Times - 0
Top 10 Dystopian Korean Drama Health Benefits Of Karela Indian Superfoods For Healthy Hair Janhvi Kapoor, That Bawaal Girl Health Benefits Of Tomatoes