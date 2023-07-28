Separated calf of wild elephant causes panic

- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, July 27: Herds of wild elephants from the Nameri National Park (NNP) continue to cause havoc in the adjoining villages of Nameri, near Jamugurihat, as they search for food and destroy paddy fields. A recent incident occurred in Miri Gaon, which shares a boundary with NNP, when a herd of wild elephants entered the village and a small calf got separated from the group. The frightened calf moved to and fro, creating panic among the villagers in broad daylight. Swift action was taken as the villagers immediately informed the forest department about the incident. A team of forest guards from Diplonga range rushed to the area and attempted to guide the separated calf back to NNP.

It is worth noting that such encounters between herds of wild elephants and villagers are common every year, resulting in extensive damage to crops and posing risks to human lives due to man-elephant conflicts. Unfortunately, a permanent solution to this issue has not been implemented yet. The residents residing in the northern belt of Jamugurihat appeal to the state government and concerned authorities to take necessary measures to address this recurring problem.

- Advertisement -