Sepoy Sunilal Muchahary laid to rest with full military honours

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent


KOKRAJHAR, June 13: Sepoy Sunilal Muchahary of The Madras Regiment, who lost his life in a catastrophic landslide while on active duty in the high-altitude operational zone of Chatten, North Sikkim, was laid to rest on Thursday with full military honours at his native village in Assam’s Chirang district.

Born on May 20, 1990, in Pub Makra village, Bijni Tehsil, Sepoy Sunilal was inducted into the Indian Army on June 24, 2012, and served the nation with distinction for nearly 13 years. Known for his quiet professionalism, outstanding marksmanship, and unwavering sense of duty, he was also a gifted sportsman, bringing pride to his battalion in various competitive events.

The landslide that claimed his life triggered a large-scale search and recovery operation by the Indian Army, which lasted nine days. Specialized teams braved extreme conditions, using advanced radar systems and engineering support to locate and retrieve his mortal remains—an effort that underscored the camaraderie and resolve of the forces.

His mortal remains were transported with military precision from Sikkim to his native village, where a solemn and dignified cremation was held in the presence of civil and military officials, grieving villagers, and family members. The ceremony bore testimony to the nation’s gratitude for his service and sacrifice.

“The nation lost a dedicated soldier. His sacrifice and service will always be remembered,” said a senior district official from Chirang, reflecting the collective sorrow and pride felt by the local community and the nation at large.

Sepoy Sunilal Muchahary’s untimely demise serves as a solemn reminder of the perils our soldiers face daily, even in times of peace. His courage and selflessness will remain etched in the annals of military valour, representing the finest traditions of the Indian Army and the enduring spirit of “Service Before Self.”

