Seven-Year-Old Boy Missing After Boat Overturns in Flood-Affected Barpeta

GUWAHATI, June 21: Amidst rising floodwaters, a tragic incident unfolded on Friday near Hahchara village in Barpeta’s Sarukhetri, where a boat carrying 10 passengers capsized. The mishap has led to a desperate search for a 7-year-old boy who went missing in the incident.

The boat overturned while navigating a flooded road that had sustained significant damage.

Qais Ahmed, the missing child, was traveling with his father to accompany his sister to a boarding school in Mandiya when the boat capsized unexpectedly. The passengers included five students from Baosi Banikanta Kakati College in Nagaon.

While all other passengers managed to evacuate safely, young Qais Ahmed remains unaccounted for.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) promptly responded to the scene and initiated rescue efforts. Despite their efforts, the whereabouts of the child are still unknown.

The local community has been deeply affected by this tragic incident, highlighting the dangers posed by the ongoing floods in the region.

Despite challenging conditions caused by floodwaters, authorities continue their search and rescue operations, hoping for a positive outcome.