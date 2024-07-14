30 C
Several BJP MLAs want to join Congress in Assam: MP Pradyut Bordoloi

GUWAHATI, July 13: Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi on Saturday claimed that several sitting BJP MLAs from Assam have approached him and other senior leaders about joining the opposition party, which will take a final call during its upcoming ‘political affairs meeting’.

Addressing a press conference, he, however, said the party is averse to inducting a few BJP leaders, who have been indulging in hurling abuses on the Congress in the past.

“Many MLAs have contacted our party and some have reached out to me. They want to join the Congress. Our party will take a final call and discussions are going on presently,” said Bordoloi, a former Assam minister.

The two consecutive term Lok Sabha MP also claimed that the “inside story” of BJP is not as rosy as the ruling party tries to project.

“A constant clash is going on between old and new BJP members. The influence and functioning style of the Dada brigade (followers of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma) is not appreciated by many old timers in the party,” Bordoloi said.

The senior leader stressed that the issue of BJP leaders joining the Congress will be discussed during the upcoming ‘political affairs meeting’ of the party, scheduled to take place from July 15 to 17.

Asked if the Congress is ready to accept all the BJP leaders who wish to join it, Bordoloi said, “Why will we take all of them? There are some leaders who always abuse us. Why should we take them?”

He, however, did not name any BJP leaders who have contacted him or other party colleagues and expressed willingness to join hands with them.

In the last few months, speculations have been rife in political corridors that a former BJP central cabinet minister, several sitting MLAs, mostly from the Upper Assam constituencies, and a few former MLAs are in talks with the Congress leaders to join the opposition party with thousands of their followers.

The BJP leaders have, however, termed these reports as rumours and claimed that no one from the ruling party will ever join the Congress.

In the recently held Lok Sabha elections for 14 seats in Assam, the BJP retained its nine MPs, while its allies AGP and UPPL bagged one each. In the opposition camp, Congress also retained its three MPs. (PTI)

