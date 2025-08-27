26.1 C
Shah to blow war buglefor assembly polls on Aug 29

HM to inaugurate year-long birth centenary celebrations of ex-CM Golap Borbora

GUWAHATI, Aug 26: Assam BJP general secretary Pallab Lochan Das on Tuesday announced that the ‘Panchayat Sanmilan’, to be held on August 29 in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will mark the sounding of the ‘war bugle’ for the 2026 Assembly elections in the state.

Addressing a press conference here, Das said that the convention will be attended by the top leadership of the NDA, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), Rabha Hasong Joutha Sangram Samiti and Janashakti Party.

“The convention is expected to see the participation of nearly 20,000 elected representatives, including 16,671 panchayat representatives from the BJP and over 1,500 representatives from the AGP,” he added.

In addition, elected representatives from all autonomous councils, including the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council and Dima Hasao Autonomous Council, will also be present.

However, keeping in view the forthcoming BTC elections, no representatives from the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) will participate, Das clarified.

On August 29, the Union home minister will attend two government programmes and one political event in Guwahati during his day-long tour.

Prior to the ‘Panchayat Convention’ at 11 am, Shah will inaugurate the newly constructed building of Raj Bhavan. Following the ‘sanmilan’ at Veterinary College Playground in Khanapara, he will also inaugurate the year-long birth centenary celebrations of Assam’s first non-Congress Chief Minister Golap Borbora. (PTI)

