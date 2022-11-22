Shootout at Assam-Meghalaya border, 6 dead including forest guard

Dngkamukam: 6 persons and 1 Forest Guard among four were killed and many injured in a violent clash in a bordering village named Moikrang under Jerikending Police Station of Assam Meghalaya border today.

As per the report, Timber smugglers opened fire at Forest Officers as they were trying to intercept the timber-laden trucks at borders Assam Meghalaya border.

The timber-laden truck which was absconding was punctured by Police firing at one of the tires at around 3pm.

3 persons were also arrested in connection with suspected timber smuggling at Jerikending Police station.

In the morning when the Additional Team of Police and Forest Guards were trying to bring the Timber Laden truck however the border people would not let go, and thus scuffle between them took place.

Later the situation became more volatile when an irate mob allegedly attack the Security with sharp weapons and sticks.

When on retaliation against Assam Police and Forest Guards four persons got killed including one from Forest Guard and several others were injured from both sides.

Still details of the deceased and injured persons’ names are awaited. Additional Police rushed to the spot to control the situation.