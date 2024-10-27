Silchar Municipal Board intensifies citywide sanitation drive

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 26: The Silchar Municipal Board (SMB), in collaboration with the Cachar District Administration, has launched an extensive sanitation and drainage operation across key city areas.

The drive was held on Friday. This large-scale initiative, targeting multiple wards, reflects SMB’s intensified commitment to maintaining public hygiene and safeguarding residents from health and environmental hazards.

Safai Mitra teams, the backbone of Silchar’s sanitation workforce, were deployed to tackle critical hotspots. In Ward No 16 along Link Road, SMB introduced advanced mini super sucker machines that efficiently cleared streets and drainage channels, enhancing water flow and reducing the risk of flooding. In Ward No 5 at Rongpur VIP Road, a more robust super sucker machine was engaged to strengthen drainage infrastructure, aiming to curb persistent waterlogging issues and reinforce sanitation measures. These high-tech tools mark a significant leap in Silchar’s approach to waste management and flood prevention.

The initiative, which underscores a unified approach by the Silchar Municipal Board and the Cachar District Administration, aims to sustain a cleaner environment, boost residents’ health, and protect against seasonal floods. This announcement was made in an official release from the Regional Office of Information & Public Relations, Barak Valley Zone, Silchar, Assam, highlighting the city’s ongoing dedication to a cleaner, safer, and more resilient future for all its residents.