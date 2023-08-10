SITA-sponsored Civil Services Centre inaugurated at Cotton University

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 9: In an effort to create a conducive ecosystem for candidates from Assam to excel in the All India Civil Services Examinations, the State Innovation and Transformation Aayog (SITA) has initiated a project by signing Memorandums of Agreement (MoA) with five universities/colleges in Assam. As part of this initiative, on Wednesday, vice chairman Ramen Deka inaugurated the Civil Services Centre at Cotton University and handed over the first installment of funds to kickstart the joint project titled ‘Civil Services Study Centre at Universities and Colleges’. The event took place at Sudmersen Hall, Cotton University campus in Guwahati.

The MoA between SITA and Cotton University was signed on June 19, 2023, leading up to the inauguration of the study centre and fund allocation.

During the inauguration, vice chairman Ramen Deka emphasised the importance of determination and hard work for success. He encouraged the aspiring students to make the most of this opportunity to prepare well for their civil service examinations.

Co-vice chairman Dhruba Prasad Baishya also spoke during the event, highlighting that bureaucrats serve as the permanent executives of the administration. He urged the students to set their sights on reaching this goal, utilising the resources and facilities provided to them.

Other speakers at the event included Prof Ramesh Chandra Deka, vice-chancellor of Cotton University, Dr Sangeeta Barthakur, director in-charge of Capacity Building Centre at CU, and Dr Arindam Garg, registrar of CU. The program was attended by SITA officials, faculty members of Cotton University, and numerous students.

The primary objective of this project is to provide motivation, proper guidance, essential infrastructure, and study materials to enhance the success rate of Assam candidates in the All India Civil Service Examinations.