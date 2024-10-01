28 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, October 1, 2024
type here...

Sivasagar Bar Association elects new Executive Committee 

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Sept 30: A new Executive Committee of the Sivasagar Bar Association was recently elected for the next two years. Among the lawyers, 37 contested for various posts in the election. 

- Advertisement -

Earlier, the committee nominated senior advocate Luit Prakash Dutta as president, Girish Neog and Bikash Dey as vice-presidents, while elections were held for the rest of the posts. A total of 392 out of 476 voters cast their votes. Bidyut Gogoi was elected as the general secretary for the second time. 

Bishnu Sharma and Anjal Bharali were elected as joint secretaries, and Ranjit Saikia won the post of assistant secretary. 

Bhaskar Jyoti Neog, Azim Ahmed, Srimanta Gogoi, Dhiraj Dutta, Ujjal Sharma, Karabi Kalita, Biju Sharma, Dipanjal Duwari, Prakashjyoti Saikia, Chandan Phukan, Ranjit Dutta, Shikharani Dutta, Bhaskarjyoti Neog, Ashish Konwar, and Gayatri Borbarua were elected as the executive members.

Best Tourist Spots In Bhutan
Best Tourist Spots In Bhutan
Top 10 Most Scenic Rivers In The World
Top 10 Most Scenic Rivers In The World
9 Scenic Valleys Of India For Nature Lovers
9 Scenic Valleys Of India For Nature Lovers
Flowers With Rich Cultural Heritage
Flowers With Rich Cultural Heritage
5 Instant South Indian Snacks Recipes
5 Instant South Indian Snacks Recipes
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

CSIR-North East Institute of Science and Technology celebrates 83rd Foundation Day

The Hills Times -
Best Tourist Spots In Bhutan Top 10 Most Scenic Rivers In The World 9 Scenic Valleys Of India For Nature Lovers Flowers With Rich Cultural Heritage 5 Instant South Indian Snacks Recipes