Sivasagar Bar Association elects new Executive Committee 

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Sept 30: A new Executive Committee of the Sivasagar Bar Association was recently elected for the next two years. Among the lawyers, 37 contested for various posts in the election.

Earlier, the committee nominated senior advocate Luit Prakash Dutta as president, Girish Neog and Bikash Dey as vice-presidents, while elections were held for the rest of the posts. A total of 392 out of 476 voters cast their votes. Bidyut Gogoi was elected as the general secretary for the second time.

Bishnu Sharma and Anjal Bharali were elected as joint secretaries, and Ranjit Saikia won the post of assistant secretary.

Bhaskar Jyoti Neog, Azim Ahmed, Srimanta Gogoi, Dhiraj Dutta, Ujjal Sharma, Karabi Kalita, Biju Sharma, Dipanjal Duwari, Prakashjyoti Saikia, Chandan Phukan, Ranjit Dutta, Shikharani Dutta, Bhaskarjyoti Neog, Ashish Konwar, and Gayatri Borbarua were elected as the executive members.