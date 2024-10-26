Social worker Balladev Sarma passes away

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Oct 25: Balladev Sarma, the founder secretary of Sadou Asom Gramya Puthibharal Santha and general secretary of Srimanta Sankar Mission, breathed his last on Friday at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital due to illness for quite some time. He was 63.

Sarma was hospitalised on October 2 after suffering from a high blood pressure-related condition and underwent surgery on October 5. Despite medical efforts, he remained unconscious until his demise.

A prominent social worker, Sarma founded Sadou Asom Gramya Puthibharal Santha nearly four decades ago, which has since expanded across Assam. He received the central government’s Yuva Award for his contributions.

Sarma played a key role in promoting the library movement in Assam, advocating ‘Reading books enlightens society’ and ‘Libraries are gateways to global knowledge’. He is survived by his daughter, Abhilekha Sarma, following the demise of his wife last year. Sarma’s passing has saddened numerous people in Nagaon. He served as Srimanta Sankar Mission’s general secretary for 13 terms and treasurer for one term.

The state Transport minister Keshab Mahanta, Public Relations minister Pijush Hazarika, MLA Rupak Sarma, former minister Girindra Kumar Baruah, and others have expressed deep condolences.

Srimanta Sankar Mission and Sadou Asom Gramya Puthibharal Santha have announced three days of mourning, sources added.