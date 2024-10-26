23 C
Guwahati
Saturday, October 26, 2024
type here...

Social worker Balladev Sarma passes away

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Oct 25: Balladev Sarma, the founder secretary of Sadou Asom Gramya Puthibharal Santha and general secretary of Srimanta Sankar Mission, breathed his last on Friday at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital due to illness for quite some time. He was 63.  

- Advertisement -

Sarma was hospitalised on October 2 after suffering from a high blood pressure-related condition and underwent surgery on October 5. Despite medical efforts, he remained unconscious until his demise.  

Related Posts:

A prominent social worker, Sarma founded Sadou Asom Gramya Puthibharal Santha nearly four decades ago, which has since expanded across Assam. He received the central government’s Yuva Award for his contributions.  

Sarma played a key role in promoting the library movement in Assam, advocating ‘Reading books enlightens society’ and ‘Libraries are gateways to global knowledge’. He is survived by his daughter, Abhilekha Sarma, following the demise of his wife last year. Sarma’s passing has saddened numerous people in Nagaon. He served as Srimanta Sankar Mission’s general secretary for 13 terms and treasurer for one term.  

The state Transport minister Keshab Mahanta, Public Relations minister Pijush Hazarika, MLA Rupak Sarma, former minister Girindra Kumar Baruah, and others have expressed deep condolences.  

- Advertisement -

Srimanta Sankar Mission and Sadou Asom Gramya Puthibharal Santha have announced three days of mourning, sources added.

8 Most Magical Hill Stations For Your October-November Getaway
8 Most Magical Hill Stations For Your October-November Getaway
Best Winter Road Trips In India
Best Winter Road Trips In India
Top 10 Must-Try South Indian Rice Dishes
Top 10 Must-Try South Indian Rice Dishes
Top 7 Tallest Statues Of Gods
Top 7 Tallest Statues Of Gods
10 Villages In India You Can Visit For A Slice Of Rural Life
10 Villages In India You Can Visit For A Slice Of Rural Life

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Giriraj Singh inaugurates NIFT Shillong, emphasises Northeast’s textile significance

The Hills Times -
8 Most Magical Hill Stations For Your October-November Getaway Best Winter Road Trips In India Top 10 Must-Try South Indian Rice Dishes Top 7 Tallest Statues Of Gods 10 Villages In India You Can Visit For A Slice Of Rural Life