Solar fence protects 170 families, crops in HEC-hit village in Udalguri

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 9: A 7-km long community-managed single-strand solar-powered fence, installed by Aaranyak in collaboration with the Forest Department, is set to safeguard the lives, properties, and livelihoods of approximately 170 families and protect around 500 bighas of cropland in the No 3 Kundarbil village of Udalguri district, known for human-elephant conflicts (HEC).

The solar-powered electric fence, a proven tool for mitigating HEC, was officially handed over to the community during an inauguration ceremony on December 28. The installation of this solar fence was funded by the SBI Foundation under a project focused on mitigating human-elephant conflict in the region.

The Village Council Development Committee (VCDC) chairman of Kundarbil, Patrosh Daimary, inaugurated the fence in the presence of around 100 people at Rupa LP School, No 3 Kundarbil ground. He expressed gratitude to Aaranyak and the Forest Department for their support in mitigating HEC and ensuring the well-being of the local residents.

Aaranyak’s solar fence expert, Anjan Baruah, led the installation of the single-strand fence with support from Aaranyak’s Abhijit Saikia, Mandeep Basumatary, Dibakar Nayak, and Bikash Tossa, along with the active involvement of the villagers.

During the inauguration, Baruah interacted with the villagers, providing detailed explanations on maintaining the fence for longevity and promoting harmonious coexistence between humans and elephants.

Prior to the handover to the community, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between the solar fence committee, Forest Department, and Aaranyak.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by a team from the Forest Department, led by Bir Bahadur Mogor from Shantipur Beat, VDP secretaries Tanka Bahadur Sonar and Dhan Kumar Ray, and social worker Sanjay Daimary. Representatives from Aaranyak, including Rabiya Daimari, Reshma Narzary, Rupam Gayary, and Pradeep Barman, also participated in the ceremony. The meeting was presided over by Raju Ray and moderated by Krishna Darjee of the solar fence committee.