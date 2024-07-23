31 C
Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Sonitpur Police appreciates SI (P) Rahul Gogoi for arresting criminals and recovering gold

Rahul Gogoi has been appreciated for taking veteran criminals into custody and recovering stolen golds. He received substantial recognition for his committed efforts in these facets.

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 23: The Sonitpur Police on Monday applauded SI (P) Rahul Gogoi for his dedication in apprehending criminals and confiscating gold.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, the Sonitpur Police stated, “SI( P) Rahul Gogoi was appreciated for his effort towards apprehension of veteran criminals and recovery of snatched gold.”

Going successfully managed to arrest four of the most wanted chain snatchers who had stolen gold chains from several women in Tezpur town. His actions brought relief to the victims and boosted community safety.

“He had arrested four most wanted chain snatchers/ receivers who had snatched gold chains from several women’s of Tzp town”, the Sonitpur Police added.

