SOS Children’s Village Hojai hosts nutrition awareness sessions

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, Oct 20: The Family Strengthening Program of SOS Children’s Village Hojai conducted two awareness sessions on nutrition and balanced diet in the Dhanuhar Basti community on Friday and Saturday, supported by the Vishal Mega Mart CSR fund. Balika Sharma, an NRC counsellor from Lanka BPHC, state Health Department, served as the resource person for these sessions. The discussions covered various aspects of child development, emphasising the nutritional needs at different growth stages, the importance of breastfeeding, immunisation, and food supplementation. Additionally, the sessions addressed child malnutrition, methods for assessing nutritional development at home, and the components of a balanced diet, including examples of locally available foods rich in essential nutrients. Participants were also informed about preparing balanced meals using accessible ingredients such as fruits and vegetables. Information regarding government programs and resources aimed at improving child nutrition and addressing malnutrition was also shared with the attendees, which included 134 mothers from 19 self-help groups established by the SOS Children’s Village FS program in Dhanuhar Basti. The program was coordinated by the animators of Dhanuhar Basti under the guidance of Niranjan Das, senior co-worker of SOS CV Hojai.

