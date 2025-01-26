SOS Children’s Village observes National Girl Child Day

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, Jan 25: The Family Strengthening Program of SOS Children’s Village, Hojai, observed National Girl Child Day with two- day long activities at the Hira Basti FS cluster in Hojai on Thursday and Friday.

- Advertisement -

The first day of celebration marked cultural and sports competitions among the childrens’ of Bal Panchayats’ from all FS clusters, including Hira Basti, Dhanuhar Basti, and Milik Basti. The theme of the event, “Empowering Girls for a Bright Future,” underscored the importance of fostering opportunities and recognition for young girls. On final day, event commenced with a welcome song and a spiritual dance performance by Anamika Das from Hira Basti. Guests included Merlin Hazarika, secretary of DLSA, Hojai; Dipanjali Devi, protection officer I/C, DCPU Hojai; Balika Sharma, RKSK counsellor, BPHC Lanka; and Sangita Gour and Sayanika, Block Coordinators of ASRLM, Jugijan Block, Hojai, along with other community leaders. Their presence emphasised the collaborative efforts towards empowering girls and fostering community awareness.

10 Beautiful Villages in Himachal Pradesh to Visit in 2025 Winter Travel: 7 Wonderful Destinations To Visit In Kohima Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Assam 7 Largest Snakes in the World Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health View all stories

The program included impactful sessions by the esteemed guests: Balika Sharma discussed the nutritional and care needs of adolescents, focusing on maintaining health and hygiene.

Dipanjali Devi addressed protection issues for children, explaining the facilities available under the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and various child-focused laws and acts. Sangita Gour and Sayanika highlighted the significance of observing National Girl Child Day, elaborating on its history and importance. Merlin Hazarika, secretary of DLSA, Hojai commended the work of SOS Children’s Villages in creating platforms for children to showcase their talents, ensuring their right to participation, and preparing them to become responsible citizens contributing to social causes.

The winners of competitions such as Carrom, Musical Chair, Tug of War, Rangoli, Solo Dance, and Group Dance were awarded certificates and prizes by the guests, acknowledging their talents and encouraging their efforts.

The event also saw active participation from Bal Panchayat children and other children from the community. The program was coordinated by animators from all clusters, with leadership from Chitta Ranjan Mohanty, assistant director (FS), and Niranjan Das, Senior CW (FS) of SOS Children’s Village, Hojai.

The initiative was widely appreciated by guests and community stakeholders, who thanked SOS Children’s Villages for organising such events that boost children’s morale, ensure their right to participation, and promote the holistic development of the community’s younger generation.