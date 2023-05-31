SSB organises cycle rally



HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, May 30: A cycle rally was taken out jointly by the frontier head quarter of SSB in Tezpur and 68th Battalion of SSB in a bid to promote and dissemination of ‘Mission LiFE’ which is being run at the national level by the government of India to bring awareness among the people about environmental protection and to convey the message of proper use of resources.

The rally started from the premises of 68th Battalion SSB, stationed at Debendra Nagar, near here which was flagged off by the battalion commander Umesh Kumar Tapliyal. The rally passed through Tezpur University touching through various residential areas trying to convey a message on sustainable lifestyle culminated at SSB’s headquarter.

