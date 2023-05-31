28 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
type here...

SSB organises cycle rally

Assam
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -


HT Correspondent
TEZPUR, May 30: A cycle rally was taken out jointly by the frontier head quarter of SSB in Tezpur and 68th Battalion of SSB in a bid to promote and dissemination of ‘Mission LiFE’ which is being run at the national level by the government of India to bring awareness among the people about environmental protection and to convey the message of proper use of resources.
The rally started from the premises of 68th Battalion SSB, stationed at Debendra Nagar, near here which was flagged off by the battalion commander Umesh Kumar Tapliyal. The rally passed through Tezpur University touching through various residential areas trying to convey a message on sustainable lifestyle culminated at SSB’s headquarter.

9 Countries Where Indians Can Study for Free
9 Countries Where Indians Can Study for Free
Assam’s GI Tagged Products
Assam’s GI Tagged Products
Best IT Courses After 12th
Best IT Courses After 12th
Countries With Lowest Fuel Prices
Countries With Lowest Fuel Prices
Most Expensive Statues In The World
Most Expensive Statues In The World
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttp://www.thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

‘Bloody Daddy’ designed in a way that it can be taken...

The Hills Times - 0
9 Countries Where Indians Can Study for Free Assam’s GI Tagged Products Best IT Courses After 12th Countries With Lowest Fuel Prices Most Expensive Statues In The World