SSTET-qualified candidates urge KAAC to release recruitment advertisement

DIPHU, May 14: A total of 50 candidates who qualified in the Sixth Schedule Special Teacher Eligibility Test (SSTET) from Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong have appealed to the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) to immediately release a recruitment advertisement for teachers.

Addressing a press conference at the Rangsina Sarpo Auditorium Hall, Lorulangso, Diphu, on Wednesday, the candidates demanded employment opportunities.

The SSTET was conducted by the Assam Department of Education on April 30, 2023, for the three Sixth Schedule districts — Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, and Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). The results were declared on June 15, 2023.

In Karbi Anglong, 1,023 candidates qualified at the Lower Primary level and 801 at the Upper Primary level. In West Karbi Anglong, 600 candidates cleared the Lower Primary level and 419 the Upper Primary. Altogether, 2,843 candidates from the two districts successfully passed the SSTET 2023.

Following the results, both Dima Hasao and BTR districts promptly issued recruitment advertisements, conducted interviews, and appointed qualified candidates. However, more than a year later, KAAC has yet to publish any recruitment advertisement.

William Hanse, one of the SSTET-qualified candidates, said, “We have approached the concerned department and higher authorities multiple times, but the only response we receive is that the process is ongoing. No concrete steps have been taken so far.”

Highlighting the dire condition in many rural schools across Karbi Anglong—where some schools operate with only a single teacher and others suffer from a mismatch between student numbers and available teaching staff—Hanse added, “If KAAC issues recruitment advertisements and fills the vacant posts, the educational environment in the twin districts will improve significantly. Many young, qualified, and talented individuals are ready to contribute to strengthening the education system.”

The SSTET-qualified candidates have made an earnest appeal to KAAC chief executive member Tuliram Ronghang; chief minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma; education minister Ranoj Pegu; minister and Guardian minister of Karbi Anglong, Nandita Gorlosa; KAAC education executive member Richard Tokbi; and other concerned authorities to take immediate action.