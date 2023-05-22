Star Cement appoints Vinit Kumar Tiwari as new CEO



HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 21: Star Cement, the most premium cement brand of north-east region, on Saturday, announced the appointment of Vinit Kumar Tiwari as the new chief executive officer (CEO) and he will be based out of Kolkata.

Tiwari aged about 54 years is an MBA (Marketing). He is an established professional with over 31 years of rich and varied experience. He possesses a set of competencies in diverse functional areas like business operations and management, sales & business development, supply chain management, strategy, client relationship management, planning, market expansion, logistics, channel management and cost optimisation, etc.

As CEO for Star Cement, he will be leading the business in designing and implementing strategy & processes, transformation projects and spearheading end to end business operations.

Prem Bhajanka, managing director, Star Cement, while welcoming the newly appointed CEO of the company stated, “We are glad to have Mr Tiwari on board as our new CEO. He has exceptional strategic capabilities, proven operational effectiveness, and strong experience over diverse fields. We look forward to Mr Tiwari realising the full potential of Star Cement as a winning business which delivers long-term growth and value for all its stakeholders while taking us to newer heights.”

Commenting on his new endeavour, Tiwari stated, “Warm Greetings to the Star Cement Family! I am ecstatic and delighted to be a part of Star Cement Limited.”

“As I start my journey with this great organisation, I am looking forward to being a part of the growth trajectory and contributing to the greater success of the organisation,” he stated further.

Prior to joining Star Cement, he was working with NUVOCO as chief sales & business development officer. He was also associated with Greenply Industries Limited as country head – sales and marketing (Ply and Board division) & UltraTech Cement Limited working across different levels & geographies.

10 Costliest Cat Breeds Highest Paid Government Jobs in India Best Litchi Varieties in India Animals That Don’t Sleep Best Places To Visit In Dima Hasao