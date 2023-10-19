State-level workshop in Tezpur addresses key social issues and legal knowledge

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Oct 18: A two-day workshop, focusing on a range of vital social issues including fundamental rights, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012, the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act 1986, Right to Information (RTI) Act 2005, domestic violence, pre and post-matric scholarships, government schemes, women’s health and wellness, and the use of social media, concluded on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

The workshop was organized by the Legal Cell for Human Rights (LCHR) in Guwahati and brought together 47 participants from five districts, including Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Dibrugarh, Udalguri, and Biswanath. The event was held at the Pastoral Centre in Tezpur.

The first day of the workshop featured discussions on fundamental rights, led by Chayanika Bhuyan, the Program Manager of LCHR and an advocate of the Guwahati High Court. Harshajyoti Phukan, a social worker officer from the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) in Sonitpur, discussed the POCSO Act 2012. Harshajyoti Phukan also led the session on the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act 1986. Additionally, discussions took place on three other crucial topics: RTI Act 2005, domestic violence, and pre and post-matric scholarships. These sessions were led by Rinku Parida, Mousumi Kalita, and Siblal Panika, who are program managers and coordinators at LCHR, respectively.

The second day of the program started with discussions on various government schemes, led by Siblal Panika. This was followed by a session on women’s health and wellness, facilitated by Ajay Panika from Community Champion, Barefoot College International (BCI), an NGO. The workshop continued with a discussion on how to write a success story in the field of the organization, led by Rinku Pardia. The last session was dedicated to the uses of social media and the IT Act 2000, and it was conducted by Shambhu Boro, a journalist from Assam Tribune. Ashok Thakur, LCHR’s Dibrugarh Coordinator, was also present at the event.

The Legal Cell for Human Rights (LCHR), headquartered in Guwahati and established in 2007, is an NGO operating under the Prachodaya Trust. Since its inception, LCHR has been providing legal knowledge and conducting capacity-building and advocacy skill training programs for para-legal persons (PLPs) from remote areas, including tea gardens and tribal areas. Additionally, LCHR runs supplementary education centers staffed by trained instructors throughout the state.